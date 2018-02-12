A panorama photograph of British World War Two military motorbikes deep inside a shipwreck in the Red Sea sees German photographer Tobias Friedrich named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018. Friedrich's photograph beat more than 5,000 entries by underwater photographers from around the world.

Underwater Photographer of the Year overall winner and Wrecks category winner: Cycle War by Tobias Friedrich, Germany ©Tobias Friedrich/UPY2018

Cycle War was taken the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt and shows Norton 16H motorbikes loaded in Fordson WOT 3 trucks aboard the SS Thistlegorm, with soldierfish schooling above. Friedrich explains "I had had this image in mind for a few years, but it is impossible to capture in one photo, because there is not space inside the wreck to photograph this scene in a single frame. My solution was take a series of pictures and stitch them together as a panorama."

Chair of the judges, Peter Rowlands, said: "This is a quite extraordinary shot which must be viewed as large as possible. The artistic skill is to visualise such an image and the photographic talent is to achieve it."

The title of British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 goes to Grant Thomas from Glasgow, who now lives in New Zealand. Love Birds, his photo of swans, was taken in Loch Lomond, Scotland. Thomas explains "I have always been fascinated by over-under photography, connecting the everyday terrestrial world that we all know with the less familiar underwater secrets. The swans were searching for food beneath the surface and I just had to wait for that perfect moment of synchronicity."

British Underwater Photographer of the Year winner and British Waters Wide Angle category winner: Love Birds by Grant Thomas, United Kingdom ©Grant Thomas/UPY2018

Underwater Photographer of the Year is an annual competition, based in Britain, which seeks to celebrate photography beneath the surface of the ocean, lakes and even swimming pools. The competition has 11 categories, testing photographers with themes such as Macro, Wide Angle, Behaviour and Wreck photography, as well as three categories for photos taken specifically in British waters. This year's judges were experienced underwater photographers Peter Rowlands, Martin Edge and Alex Mustard.

IBTimes UK presents the winners, runners-up and third placed images in each category, along with selected commended and highly commended images.

Wide Angle category winner: Humpback Whale Spy Hopping by Greg Lecoeur, France ©Greg Lecoeur/UPY2018
Wide Angle category runner-up: Surrounded by Fan Ping, China ©Fan Ping/UPY2018
Wide Angle category third place: Sunset Snorkel by Brook Peterson, United States ©Brook Peterson/UPY2018
Wide Angle category highly commended: The Real Illusion by Konstantin Killer, Germany ©Konstantin Killer/UPY2018
Wide Angle category commended: Down the Stream by Wendy Timmermans, Netherlands ©Wendy Timmermans/UPY2018
Wide Angle category commended: Blacktip Rendezvouz by Renee Capozzola, United States ©Renee Capozzola/UPY2018
Wrecks category runner-up: Safe Navigation by Gianni Pecchiar, Italy ©Gianni Pecchiar/UPY2018
Wrecks category third place: Trucks Nobia by Tobias Friedrich, Germany ©Tobias Friedrich/UPY2018
Wrecks category highly commended: Stuka by Pekka Tuuri, Finland ©Pekka Tuuri/UPY2018
Wrecks category highly commended: OCD Diver Tries To Right Shipwreck by Susannah H Snowden-Smith, Cayman Islands ©Susannah H Snowden-Smith/UPY2018
Wrecks category highly commended: Unusually Parked Car by Pekka Tuuri, Finland ©Pekka Tuuri/UPY2018
Portrait category winner: A sand tiger shark surrounded by tiny bait fish by Tanya Houppermans, United States ©Tanya Houppermans/UPY2018
Portrait category runner-up: The Nose by Mike Korostelev, Russian Federation ©Mike Korostelev/UPY2018
Portrait category third place: Under The Wave by Rodney Bursiel, United States ©Rodney Bursiel/UPY2018
Portrait category highly commended: Oceanic white tip shark by Greg Lecoeur, France ©Greg Lecoeur/UPY2018
Portrait category highly commended: One of the last ones by Robert Marc Lehmann, Germany ©Robert Marc Lehmann/UPY2018
Portrait category commended: Jump by Davide Lopresti, Italy ©Davide Lopresti/UPY2018
Portrait category commended: Australian Sea Lion by Greg Lecoeur, France ©Greg Lecoeur/UPY2018
Behaviour category winner: The Fisherman by Filippo Borghi, Italy ©Filippo Borghi/UPY2018
Behaviour category runner-up: In Hiding by Scott Gutsy Tuason, Philippines ©Scott Gutsy Tuason/UPY2018
Behaviour category third place: Gannets Feeding by Greg Lecoeur, France ©Greg Lecoeur/UPY2018
Behaviour category highly commended: The Birth by Filippo Borghi, Italy ©Filippo Borghi/UPY2018
Behaviour category highly commended: Honu Love At Dusk by Renee Capozzola, United States ©Renee Capozzola/UPY2018
Behaviour category highly commended: Nurse Shark Mating Is No Gentle Affair by Shane Gross, Canada ©Shane Gross/UPY2018
Behaviour category commended: Attack by Mika Saareila, Finland ©Mika Saareila/UPY2018
Black & White category winner: Crocodile reflections by Borut Furlan, Slovenia ©Borut Furlan/UPY2018
Black & White category runner-up: Graceful Manta by Sylvie Ayer, Switzerland ©Sylvie Ayer/UPY2018
Black & White category third place: Angels of the Deep by Santosh Shanmuga, United States ©Santosh Shanmuga/UPY2018
Black & White category highly commended: Morning Flight by Filippo Borghi, Italy ©Filippo Borghi/UPY2018
Black & White category highly commended: Gravity by Miguel Pereira, Portugal ©Miguel Pereira/UPY2018
Black & White category commended: Hypnosis by Wendy Timmermans, Netherlands ©Wendy Timmermans/UPY2018
Macro category winner: Seahorse Density by Shane Gross, Canada ©Shane Gross/UPY2018
Macro category runner-up: Friend or Food? by Songda Cai, China ©Songda Cai/UPY2018
Macro category third place: The Shadow by Kenji Cheow, Malaysia ©Kenji Cheo/UPY2018
Macro category highly commended: Black-Saddle Snake Eel ,Periclimenes venustus by Marchione dott. Giacomo, Italy ©Marchione dott. Giacomo/UPY2018
Macro category highly commended: Pretty Lady by TianHong Wang, China ©TianHong Wang/UPY2018
Compact Camera category winner: Dancing with the Giants by Simone Matucci, New Zealand ©Simone Matucci/UPY2018
Compact Camera runner-up: Flower Power by Jack Berthomier, New Caledonia ©Jack Berthomier/UPY2018
Compact Camera third place: Frogfish Illusion by Ipah UiD, Malaysia ©Ipah UiD/UPY2018
Compact Camera highly commended: Night reflection of a juvenile garfish by Jack Berthomier, New Caledonia ©Jack Berthomier/UPY2018
Compact Camera category commended: Elvis by Stefano Cerbai, Italy ©Stefano Cerbai/UPY2018
Compact Camera category commended: Tres Amigos by Sarah Vasend, United States ©Sarah Vasend/UPY2018
British Waters Wide Angle category runner-up: Shark Speed by Nicholas More, United Kingdom ©Nicholas More/UPY2018
British Waters Wide Angle category third place: Fresh Otter at Sea by Greg Lecoeur, France ©Greg Lecoeur/UPY2018
British Waters Wide Angle category highly commended: Courtship by Spencer Burrows, United Kingdom ©Spencer Burrows/UPY2018
British Waters Wide Angle category commended: Humber by Marcus Blatchford, United Kingdom ©Marcus Blatchford/UPY2018
British Waters Wide Angle category commended: Basking Shark Feeding by Will Clark, United Kingdom ©Will Clark/UPY2018
British Waters Macro category winner: Battle of the Tompots by Henley Spiers, United Kingdom ©Henley Spiers/UPY2018
British Waters Macro category runner-up: Topshell Tapestry by Cathy Lewis, United Kingdom ©Cathy Lewis/UPY2018
British Waters Macro category third place: Colourful Corkwing by Kirsty Andrews, United Kingdom ©Kirsty Andrews/UPY2018
British Waters Macro category highly commended: Swarm by Rick Ayrton, United Kingdom ©Rick Ayrton/UPY2018
British Waters Macro category commended: Nudibranch across the kelp by Trevor Rees, United Kingdom ©Trevor Rees/UPY2018
British Waters Macro category commended: Blenny and Brittlestars by Cathy Lewis, United Kingdom ©Cathy Lewis/UPY2018
British Waters Compact Camera category winner: Scratchy Seal by Vicky Paynter, United Kingdom © Vicky Paynter/UPY2018
British Waters Compact Camera category runner-up: Intertwined Mute Swans by Ian Wade, United Kingdom ©Ian Wade/UPY2018
British Waters Compact Camera category third place: Curled Octopus by James Lynott, United Kingdom ©James Lynott/UPY2018

The Underwater Photographer of the Year competition also aims to promote new photographic talent. Malaysian Man BD was named as Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of theYear 2018 for his image showing a pair of sea slugs with a gaping moray eel as a background, photographed in Indonesia. "When shooting these nudibranchs I was focusing on getting the shot," explains Man, "when suddenly a moray eel appeared behind. It still took me about 30 minutes to get this shot."

Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year winner: Roar by Man Bd UiDive, Malaysia ©Man Bd UiDive/UPY2018
Up & Coming category runner-up: The Hammer by Jacob Degee, Poland ©Jacob Degee/UPY2018
Up & Coming category third place: Migration by Austin Ferguson, United States ©Austin Ferguson/UPY2018
Up & Coming category highly commended: Whale Shark and Remores by Marchione dott. Giacomo, Italy © Marchione dott. Giacomo/UPY2018
Up & Coming category highly commended: Synchronised Ballet of Bull Sharks by Sylvie Ayer, Switzerland ©Sylvie Ayer/UPY2018
Up & Coming category highly commended: Hummingfish by Brian Eckstein, United States ©Brian Eckstein/UPY2018

The title of Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2018 goes to Tony Stephenson from the East Midlands in England. His image reveals pike courtship in Stoney Cove, Leicestershire. Stephenson "I love photographing pike and on this dive during the Easter holidays, these males were looking for a mate," said Stephenson.

Most Promising British Underwater Photographer winner and British Waters Wide Angle category commended: How Many Pike? by Tony Stephenson, United Kingdom ©Tony Stephenson/UPY2018

You can see more winning images and learn how and where they were taken, at the Underwater Photographer of the Year website.