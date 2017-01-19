An unexploded Second World War-era bomb shut Waterloo and Westminster bridges, bringing commuters to a standstill during rush hour, on Thursday 19 January.

Commuters complained as Westminster Underground Station was evacuated and shut while police moved in. "Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance," Met police wrote on Twitter. "Road closures in area for safety."

The bomb was found in the Thames and police are dredging the river to remove the relic munition. There's "something in the water we need to check," police told commuter Ron Brown.