On 22 February, Nasa revealed that an international team of scientists had discovered a solar system with seven planets, three of which they suspect may have conditions very similar to those of earth. The finding is an extremely significant one and though the solar system is 40 light years away, it has already given people hope of escaping this third rock from the sun.

"This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency's Science Mission Directorate in Washington said according to the Nasa website. "Answering the question 'are we alone' is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal."

Despite the significance of the finding, in a rather dull twist, this exoplanet system was named Trappist-1, after The Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope (TRAPPIST) in Chile. Nasa joked about naming the planets "Trappist-1b, Trappist-1c..." and in no time Twitter picked up of the #7NamesFor7NewPlanets and offered alternative names inspired by a variety of subjects, from the seven deadly sins to shrimp dishes and more predictably... Game Of Thrones and Harry Potter.

Check out some of the more interesting names below: