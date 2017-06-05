A man who was pictured walking calmly with a pint of beer as he fled the London Bridge attack has become an unlikely hero and symbol of the city.
Twitter user Howard Mannella posted the picture of the man on the social media platform on 3 June and tweeted: "People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!"
And since then the man, who was dressed in a red t-shirt, has become an internet star.
Both Twitter users and British newspapers have called this man, whose identity is unknown, a symbol of defiance.
Many users also called the man's actions as a mark that UK will not bow to terrorist attacks.
However, many saw the funny side and said that the man's priority was the pint and not leaving the place as soon as possible.
Seven people were killed on Saturday when a van on London Bridge suddenly rammed into passing pedestrians. Three attackers, armed with knives, then got off the vehicle at the nearby Borough Market and stabbed many people before eventually being shot dead by police.