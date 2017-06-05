A man who was pictured walking calmly with a pint of beer as he fled the London Bridge attack has become an unlikely hero and symbol of the city.

Twitter user Howard Mannella posted the picture of the man on the social media platform on 3 June and tweeted: "People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!"

There's an apparent terrorist attack in London and this guy is strolling down the street with his pint. pic.twitter.com/zy74ytgAdq — Oli (@Oli_Row) June 3, 2017

And since then the man, who was dressed in a red t-shirt, has become an internet star.

Both Twitter users and British newspapers have called this man, whose identity is unknown, a symbol of defiance.

Many users also called the man's actions as a mark that UK will not bow to terrorist attacks.

However, many saw the funny side and said that the man's priority was the pint and not leaving the place as soon as possible.

Seven people were killed on Saturday when a van on London Bridge suddenly rammed into passing pedestrians. Three attackers, armed with knives, then got off the vehicle at the nearby Borough Market and stabbed many people before eventually being shot dead by police.

Why ISIS will never win. Attack just taken place but fella on right refuses to spill his pint.



Nazis, IRA tried. Didn't win. #London pic.twitter.com/kwRlgNVM4Q — Pearly Queen (@londonlass666) June 4, 2017

Brits at their finest. You can threaten our lives. You can terrorise our streets. We will take shelter, but we will never drop our pint. pic.twitter.com/qaNGxr5THk — Charlie Cox (@charlcox6) June 3, 2017

This guys showing that no matter what you'll never get in the way of an Englishman and his pint #LondonAttacks pic.twitter.com/Q4i5lnkOVw — JamesT (@jamestonks167) June 4, 2017