Manchester United will have a busy September with seven games in 22 days and former Red Devils star Phil Neville claims Jose Mourinho and his men will have their biggest test in those seven fixtures.

The 20-time English champions travel to bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City after the international break. They also face Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. In the Champions League, United take on Basel and CSKA Moscow in September.

United also take on Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup and the fixture is sandwiched between their league ties against Everton and the Saints. Neville believes his former club's clash against Mark Hughes' side will be the "biggest challenge".

"Looking at the opening fixtures, Jose Mourinho would have expected nine points from those first three games, but the upcoming run of seven games in 21 days is the big test," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Going to Stoke on Saturday will be the biggest challenge yet with them beating Arsenal and Mark Hughes always eyes an upset rather than just setting his side up for damage limitation."

United have enjoyed a good start to the 2017/18 season as they have managed to win their first three league matches. Neville is delighted with the impressive start and believes the fans going to Old Trafford will not mind the outcome of the match if Mourinho's men can play attacking football.

"It couldn't have been a better start with the type of football that United have played, which is the most important thing for me. The way Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Antony Martial, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku have started has been great to watch," he said.

"The mantra of Sir Alex Ferguson was always to play exciting and attacking football. If you play the right way then the results come more often than not, even if the odd 6-3 defeat to Southampton happened!

"I think the fans going to Old Trafford are genuinely excited and the atmosphere will return. Win, lose or draw, United fans won't mind as long as the philosophy to attack is there."