A US Air Force technical sergeant has been suspended after she posted an expletive-filled rant on Facebook complaining about her black female subordinates.

Geraldine Lovely, a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron, uploaded the video of herself in full uniform ranting about the "giant f*****g attitude" from lower-ranked recruits.

Lovely complained that she got "no respect" from her subordinates. She added that she was trying to "tread lightly" as a higher-ranking official and not "start a fight club."

Her video went viral on social media but has been taken down.

In the video, she said: "I'm trying my best to hold my professionalism with them but good God they have no f*****g respect whatsoever. Every time I talk to them it's "no ma'am" - it's like they're talking down to me.

"And I'm trying to tread lightly as a higher ranking NCO not to f*****g blow the f**k up and start a fight club. Because - but I'm over it.

"Why is that? Why is it that every time I encounter my subordinates that are black females they have a giant f*****g attitude?

"I mean it's not like I'm coming to them with a f*****g attitude. I don't. But every time I f*****g talk to them it's like I'm just some f*****g stupid ass girl who just doesn't even....what is that called? I don't even deserve to be talked to as a person."

Senior officers at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada confirmed that they had removed Lovely from her leadership role and were looking at whether there was a wider issue on the base.

"TSgt Geraldine Lovely, a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron, has been removed from her supervisory role while leadership continue to gather facts regarding this incident.

"Leadership are exploring disciplinary actions and are checking to see if this is a broader issue on the base.

"While the actions of this individual are inappropriate and unacceptable, we are using this unfortunate situation to continue a dialogue with our airmen about the topic of good order and discipline as well as adherence to the Air Force Core Values."