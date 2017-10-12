The US State Department has announced that the country will be withdrawing from the UN's cultural organisation UNESCO over what it calls "continuing anti-Israel bias". State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that the withdrawal will take effect on 31 December 2018.

The statement also said that the US would seek to "establish a permanent observer mission to UNESCO" instead, though would stay a full member until the withdrawal date.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO." Nauert said.

"The United States indicated to the Director General its desire to remain engaged with UNESCO as a non-member observer state in order to contribute U.S. views, perspectives and expertise on some of the important issues undertaken by the organization, including the protection of world heritage, advocating for press freedoms, and promoting scientific collaboration and education."

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

