The US forces flew bombers in the Korean peninsula on Monday, 18 September, within days of North Korea's long-range missile launch. In a strong show of force against the Kim Jong-un regime, the US had flown a pair of B-1B nuclear-capable bombers flanked by F-35B fighters.

Washington's actions come after Pyongyang fired what is suspected to be an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Friday, 15 September. The projectile travelled for about 3,700km passing over Japan before hitting the sea.

South Korea's air force command centre said the US jets originated from their bases in Guam and Japan. A South Korean government source told the Yonhap news agency that Seoul's F-15K fighter jets armed with MK-82 bombs, two F-16 jets and two KC-135 tanker refuelling planes were also accompanying the bombers.

"They dropped inert bombs onto the Pilseung shooting range in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, during the exercise held from noon till 2:30 p.m., and returned to their bases," added the unidentified source.

The US regularly flies its supersonic B-1B bombers as a show of strength against the North and show of solidarity with the South, whenever Pyongyang engages in an aggressive act such as a missile launch or a nuclear detonation. The Kim Jong-un regime strongly opposes such a step and routinely chides any joint-military event undertaken by the US and South Korea.

The latest aerial manoeuvre carried out by the US is considered rare as the warplanes cruised close to the border known as the military demarcation line (MDL). It is not usual for fighters to fly in close proximity to the area.

"The exercise was held as part of regular exercises aimed at bolstering capability of extended deterrence. In the days to come, the South Korean and US navies will display the deterrent power of combined forces through joint exercises involving US strategic bombers," said the South Korean defence ministry.

The South Korean defence ministry had earlier revealed that the US Navy's aircraft carrier-led strike group would arrive near North Korea in October to participate in naval exercises.