The US is deploying three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to the Guam airbase in addition to the B-1B Lancer bombers in what has been seen as a move related to latest developments in North Korea.

The Pacific Air Forces said about 200 airmen have headed to the Anderson Air Force in strategically important Guam as part of its rotation policy. But it is still unclear how long the B-2 strategic stealth bombers will stay in the Guam airbase. Both the bombers and personnel were originally from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

"During this short-term deployment, the B-2s will conduct local and regional training sorties and will integrate capabilities with key regional partners, ensuring bomber crews maintain a high state of readiness and crew proficiency," read a statement from the Pacific Air Forces.

The US territory of Guam, home of about 160,000 residents, hosts both a military and air base. North Korea considers these positions to be "advanced base for invasion" against Pyongyang.

Washington routinely flies sophisticated bombers above the Korean peninsula as a show of strength against the reclusive Kim Jong-un regime. The B-2 Spirit and B-1B Lancers, both capable of delivering nuclear payloads, are key elements of the US Air Force's advanced military capabilities. The bombers can reach the Korean peninsula from Guam within six hours of its departure.

This development comes just as when the North has shown signs of rapprochement, kick-starting talks with its rival, South Korea.