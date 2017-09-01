A police officer from Georgia who was captured on film telling a woman that "we only kill black people" is set to be fired, according to his police chief.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register said on Thursday 31 August that "there's really no place for these types of comments in law enforcement", and that the officer in question, Lt. Greg Abbott would have his contract terminated.

The footage was shot in 2016 but was leaked earlier this week, sparking nationwide condemnation.

The video shows Abbott trying to calm a woman he pulled over at a routine traffic stop down.

"You're not black," he said. "Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah, we only kill black people, right?" Abbott tells her.

Despite working for Cobb County Police for the past 28 years, Register accepted that the comments were unacceptable.

He said: "I feel that no matter what context you try to take those comments in, the statements were inexcusable and inappropriate.

"Those comments have now caused the men and women who are currently working on the street today to go out and attempt to regain the public trust."

Abbott reportedly sent an email saying that he was planning to retire despite the announcement that he was set to be fired.

At a press conference, Register said, "I wish Lt. Abbott well. But I think that was very inappropriate for any police officer to say that, but especially one of our leaders in the department."