The video of a woman wrestling a shark out of a Sydney ocean pool on Tuesday (10 October) has been making the rounds on social media.

Melissa Hatheier, who is now being called the company's "in-house shark wrangler" was filmed by her daughter wrestling the unexpected guest at the Cronulla Beach Rock Pool, 9 News website reported.

She swam after the shark before grabbing it and bundling it over a wall and back into the ocean.

The clip was uploaded by her employer on the Cronulla Real Estate Facebook page. The caption read, "Our in house Shark Wrangler Melissa Hatheier wrestling a shark out of Oak Park Rock Pool yesterday morning! Nice work Mel! #nextlevel #classicMel."

The video has received 82,000 views and has been shared 788 times.

Hatheier told ABC that she surfs regularly. "I said, y'know, I'm going to go in and check him out," she told The Today Show.

"I herded him into the shallows and I just sort of got him with my knees and picked him up and threw him back," she added.

Many people praised Hatheier's efforts in the comments section of the video. "Wow Melissa, Your act of bravery there is nothing short of brilliant giving peace of mind in face of danger and how the human body and mind works when instincts kick in to resolve a problem", one said.

"This is hands down the most Australian thing I have ever seen, holy mackerel", another wrote.

Picking sharks up out of the water is probably not advised and it's probably a good idea not to try and replicate Hatheier's rescue mission, Buzzfeed news website cautioned.