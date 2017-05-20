Here is your round-up of the biggest video games news stories from the past week, including an update sure to please fans of CD Projekt Red's Witcher games, a ton of new details regarding Bungie's Destiny sequel and Ubisoft's big E3 announcement.

Netflix announced that it is working on a TV series based on the Witcher Saga Polish fantasy novels – but it's unlikely to have much to do with the games – while Destiny 2's first gameplay footage looks spectacular, if familiar.

Meanwhile Ubisoft has dated its E3 2017 press conference, announcing that new Assassin Creed, Far Cry and The Crew games will be released within the next year.

For more details on these games, read the summary's below, or click through the headlines to read the full stories.

New Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2 announced as Ubisoft reveals E3 2017 plans

Ubisoft has announced that its annual press conference at next month's E3 trade show will take place on Monday 12 June. Not only did they date the show, they also revealed what will be there, announcing a new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2.

The French gaming giant announced during its latest earnings report that the three sequels, as well as foul-mouthed RPG South Park: The Fractured But Whole, will all be released before 31 March 2018.

While new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games were certainly expected, the news comes as a relief to fans awaiting official confirmation.

Netflix to turn The Witcher into its next big series

Netflix is working on a new original series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's hugely popular Witcher fantasy novels, which were also the source material for CD Projekt Red's celebrated trilogy of RPGs.

Production company Platige broke the news on its website, sharing a full statement that reveals the first details regarding Netflix's plans.

Sapkowski's Witcher Saga is a series of international bestsellers about monster hunters with supernatural abilities known as "Witchers". They follow Witcher Geralt of Rivia and Ciri, a princess under Geralt's protection and tutelage.

Destiny 2: Bungie debuts first gameplay from opening mission 'Homecoming'

Bungie has debuted the first gameplay from upcoming sci-fi epic Destiny 2. Taken from the dramatic opening mission of the game, called Homecoming, the footage shows off new weapons, enemies and abilities as the Red Legion attacks the original's game's Tower hub area.

Broken up by cutscenes that put a focus on characters new and familiar, the second half of the demo takes place on a Red Legion dropship where the player takes on a powerful boss called Brann The Urgent Blade.

The demo ends with a cutscene as the player is introduced to Destiny 2's villain, Dominus Ghaul.

