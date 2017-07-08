Here is your round-up of the biggest video gaming news stories from the past week, including the long-awaited arrival of Doomfist in Blizzard's hit hero shooter Overwatch. Fans have been given a first look at the game's 25th playable hero, who will be introduced later in July.

There's also Riot Games' decision to raise the price of League of Legend's in-game currency for UK players, a decision which has been attributed to the diminished value of the pound following last year's Brexit vote.

Finally, Brendan Greene, creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has cleared up the hit Early Access game's much talked-about future. In a statement issued to IBTimes UK he backtracks on claims made back in April that the game would be finished by October.

For further details read below.

Doomfist is Overwatch's next playable character

Doomfist is finally coming to Blizzard's hit shooter Overwatch. The game's 25th playable hero, the character has been added to the PC version's public test server ahead of a likely launch later in the month.

Overwatch fans have obsessed over the character since he was name-dropped in the very first trailer for the game way back in November 2014. Now he's here, we know what he looks like, and we know how he'll play.

The creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Brendan Greene, has backtracked on his guarantee that the hit Early Access shooter would be completed by October, but insists the game will be ready for a full release in 2017.

A statement issued to IBTimes UK and posted on the game's Steam page, was issued in response to quotes published earlier this week on Rock Paper Shotgun, from an interview conducted back in April.

Greene, who also goes by PlayerUnknown, made the initial comments shortly after PUBG's initial release in late March, before its enormous success became apparent and changed things for the team at Bluehole Studio.

League of Legends players in the UK are facing a dramatic rise in the price of in-game currency, and Brexit is to blame. The change, which comes into effect on 25 July, will mean a 20% price hike on Riot Points (RP) used to purchase new characters, skins and boosts.

Developer Riot Games revealed in a post on the game's forums that the decision was reached after the team carefully monitored the value of the pound following last summer's EU referendum vote.

"Last June, the UK voted to leave the European Union, triggering a drop in the value of the pound relative to other global currencies, particularly the US dollar," wrote Riot publishing executive 'Benshirro'.