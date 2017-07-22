Here is your round-up of the biggest video gaming news stories from the past week, including Blizzard finally giving Overwatch players a release date for its anticipated 25th playable hero Doomfist.

Elsewhere Telltale Games announced three major new series ahead of this weekend's San Diego Comic Con, including a follow-up Batman series the first episode of which will be released in just a few short weeks.

Niantic also delighted fans of mobile game Pokémon Go by announcing that rare legendary Pokémon will finally be arriving in the game, starting with a first appearance at a ticketed event in Chicago later today (22 July).

For further details read below, and click through the headlines to read the full stories.

Doomfist will join Overwatch live servers on PS4, Xbox One and PC on 27 July

Anticipated new Overwatch hero Doomfist will join the Blizzard game's live servers on PS4, Xbox One and PC next Thursday (27 July) after a three week testing period in the game's public test realm (PTR) server on PC.

Doomfist is Overwatch's 25th character and the fourth new addition since the game first launched just over a year ago. He's the game's eighth offensive character, and will be a popular pick over the next few weeks as players get to grips with how he plays.

Telltale has detailed its release schedule for the rest of 2017 and beyond at San Diego Comic-Con including one game that leaked less than 24 hours ago, a notable series finale, and a big surprise. You can watch Telltale's "Summer 2017 Update" event in the video above.

The first is a five-part follow-up to its Batman series subtitled "The Enemy Within" which debuts on 8 August on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via digital download. A boxed release for consoles and a mobile version for iOS and Android devices has also been confirmed.

The first episode is dubbed "The Enigma", which, as you may have guessed from the title, stars long-time Batman villain The Riddler. "In this latest chapter, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles," said Telltale in a press release.

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has confirmed that the game's first legendary Pokémon will be available to capture in the hit augmented reality mobile game this Saturday (22 July) at a special, ticketed event in Chicago.

Those attending Pokémon Go Fest, which will also be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube, will be able to capture one of the eleven legendary Pokémon that have so far eluded players, with players around the world able to shortly after.

Niantic made the announcement with a new live-action trailer harking back to the game's announcement trailer back in 2015.