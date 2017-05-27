Here is your round-up of the biggest video games news stories from the past week, including the first look at Ubisoft's politically-charged new entry in the Far Cry series and a week of good and bad news for Rockstar Games.

Far Cry 5's first trailer introduces us to Hope County, Montana, which has been taken over by a violent religious cult led by Father Joseph and the rest of the Seed family. Ubisoft has promised further details at E3 in June.

Earlier in the week Rockstar Games confirmed the delay of Red Dead Redemption 2, which it now says will be released in spring 2018. In better news for the studio, it was confirmed this week that Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 80 million copies, meaning it will soon enter the top 3 best selling games of all time.

For more details read below, or click through the headlines to read the full stories.

Far Cry 5 revealed: Ubisoft shooter is rooted in the fear and desperation of rural America

With Far Cry 5, Ubisoft is bringing its open world shooter series to the United States for the very first time. More specifically, the game is set in Montana, an unassuming, beautiful and often overlooked state.

The people of Montana made clear during last year's US election that they have felt overlooked too, specifically by the government. Over 55% of its electorate voted Donald Trump, the populist and self-professed 'anti-establishment' candidate, to become their president.

Contemporary fears, global uncertainty and a sense of desperation in rural America played major roles in that election, and they're also central to Far Cry 5 and its fictional Montana setting, Hope County.

Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed but Rockstar share new screenshots to ease the pain

Rockstar Games has announced that upcoming western Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed and will now be released in Spring 2018. To ease the disappointment, Rockstar released a set of new screenshots from the game as well.

"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready," Rockstar said in a statement, before revealing that more information about the game would be revealed "this summer".

The developer explained the anticipated game needed some "extra time" in development, adding that it took the decision to ensure the final product delivers "the best experience possible for our fans".

Grand Theft Auto 5 set to enter top 3 best-selling games of all time

Rockstar Games parent company Take Two Interactive has announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 topped 80 million sales worldwide as of 31 March 2017, meaning it is close to exceeding the sales of Nintendo's Wii Sports and entering the top 3 highest-selling games of all time.

Wii Sports, which was packed in with the majority of the 101 million Wii consoles Nintendo sold between 2006 and its discontinuation in 2013, has sold 82.81 million copies since its launch alongside the console.

First released on Xbox 360 and PS3 in September 2013, GTA 5 has since been released for PS4 and Xbox One in late 2014 and PC in early 2015. Two years on from its last iteration, the game continues to dominate sales charts around the world.

