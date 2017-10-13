This is the shocking moment a London rapper squirted high-strength ammonia at the face and mouth of a female shopkeeper during a violent robbery.

Sadik Kamara – who goes by the rap name Trizzy Trapz – left Quyen Bui's skin burning as fellow gang members tried to rob the family-run supermarket in Hackney, east London.

The four masked men can be seen entering the store as the lone shopkeeper, 51, stands behind the counter.

Kamara, 24, then repeatedly sprays the ammonia – which can cause blindness – from a white bottle into the woman's face.

She manages to press the store's panic button before desperately trying to push her attackers away.

The victim can then be seen getting pulled to the ground, with a member of the gang later stamping on her head as she lay there with her skin burning.

Leaving the shop empty-handed, the gang carried out a second robbery about 10 minutes later in Hassett Road, less than a mile away.

It saw them exit their getaway car and pin a random female pedestrian, aged in her late 50s, to the floor. They poured ammonia on her face before stealing her handbag containing a phone and £575 cash, laughing as they ran away.

The second victim, nail technician Thi Le Nguyen, later told police: "They pressed my neck down into the ground and sprayed the chemical to my face. I was so scared."

The attacks on 10 March saw the victims, both originally from Vietnam, taken to hospital with facial burn injuries, with the shopkeeper also suffering chemical burns to her mouth.

Police said thankfully neither victim has been permanently disfigured.

Kamara, of Booth Road, Newham, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday (10 October). He was also found guilty of robbery and two counts of "applying a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable or to do some grievous bodily harm".

A second man, co-defendant Joshua Jordan, 20, of Ruscoe Road, Newham, was convicted of the same offences. The pair will be sentenced together on 17 November.

The court heard how discarded ammonia bottles used in the robberies had been found near to both crime scenes.

Police said the ammonia they contained was of high strength, and the bottles were marked with warnings that the contents could cause "severe skin burns and blindness".

A police investigation and extensive CCTV enquiries identified Kamara and Jordan as suspects.

Their homes were raided in May, with officers finding paperwork at Kamara's address showing that a few hours after the robberies he had called an ambulance after accidentally spraying ammonia in his eye.

At the time of the robberies, Kamara was subject to a suspended six-month prison sentence, having been convicted in late 2016 for possession of an offensive weapon and assault on a police officer. He was found with a knife during a stop and search.

Detective Constable Ben Kahane, from Hackney CID, said: "The two victims in the case are hard-working, law-abiding members of the community who have endured a dreadful ordeal.

"The level of violence used was completely disproportionate. The witness testimony describing how two of the suspects ran off laughing I think sums up the callous enjoyment the gang felt in targeting their victims.

"It was due to a combination of luck and rapid treatment of the chemical burns with water that the victims escaped life-changing injuries. It is a reminder to the public that if they come across victims with corrosive substance burns, the best immediate treatment is pouring water on the injuries."

The Met Police says enquiries continue to bring the other men who took part in the robberies to justice.