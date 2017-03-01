Uber's CEO was given a one-star rating using his own ride-hailing app after getting into a heated exchange with the driver.
Travis Kalanick entered the Uber Black Car on Superbowl Sunday (5 February) with two female companions, before being dropped off in a San Francisco location.
But as he was getting ready to leave the car, 37-year-old Fawzi Kamel decided to take the opportunity to question Kalanick on Uber drivers' falling incomes.
Uber now charges passengers in San Francisco $3.75 (£3.03) per mile and $0.65 per minute compared to $4.90 per mile and $1.25 per minute in 2012.
Read Kalanick and Kamel's full exchange below:
Following the exchange, Kamel gave Kalanick a one-star rating and leaked the footage to Bloomberg. Uber have declined to comment on the contents of the video.