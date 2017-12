A heart-melting photo of a Santa praying with a 12-year-old boy from North Texas has gone viral as they prayed to God to help heal the boy's sick father.

The emotional moment was captured by a woman who was in a queue with her son to see Santa at the Bass Pro Shops in Garland on last Tuesday (19 December) evening when she heard the boy's conversation with his family. The small boy was also carrying a wish list in his hands, only wanting his father's good health and help with the family's medical bills, WATE 6 On Your Side reported.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, had posted the heartwarming picture on Facebook asking anyone to help find the family again. Since the post was shared more than 8,000 times and several people have come forward to offer their help to the family and a GoFundMe page has also been created.

"All he asked for, all he wanted was for me to help his dad. He said he had a lot of pain," Santa told KXAS-TV, referring to Jacob Coker, whose father had a blood condition that doctors have been unable to diagnose and it has had him in and out of the hospital for two years.

The Santa added that his speciality was in toys but after seeing Jacob's innocent wish he also joined him in his prayers. "I asked that the Lord would help him with the pain and that he would have enough joy in his heart to get through the pain," Santa recalled.

The emotional moment and the people's response has touched Jacob's father, Jason, who is an electrician by profession. Expressing his feelings, he said: "I have no real words. It's just been heartwarming that so many people out there believe and care."

On the other hand, Emily, Jacob's step-mother, said she was touched when Jacob told her he didn't want anything special for Christmas, he just wanted his father's well-being. "He picks up on those things that you don't realize he picks up on until he brings you the glass of water or offers to help. He's just special," she added.