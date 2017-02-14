Back in March 2016, Oculus founder Palmer Lucky dealt a serious blow to the Mac community when he suggested that Apple computers weren't powerful enough to run the Oculus Rift VR headset, putting Oculus development for Mac on ice indefinitely.

While the situation hasn't changed much since then, a new app from developer Cindori called VR Desktop for Mac now offers a way to experience macOS in virtual reality.

The app, which costs $23.99 (£19.24) and works with the Oculus Rift Development Kit 2, allows Mac users to view their desktop in VR and create a multi-monitor work space rendered entirely within the virtual environment. Users can split applications across each monitor for multitasking, and fully interact with each one.

VR Desktop for Mac also provides custom virtual environments for entertainment, for example a virtual theatre for watching films or "a giant curved screen in space" for gaming. This doesn't mean Mac users can now play VR games, though: these will still appear in 2D as they would on a physical monitor.

The app is only supported on the second-generation Oculus Rift Development Kit for the time being and requires macOS 10.11 or later to run. Sweden-based Cindori hopes to bring VR Desktop for Mac to the consumer version of the Oculus Rift as well as the HTC Vive, depending on whether official Mac support is added for the headsets.

Facebook-owned Oculus originally planned for its VR headset to support Mac as well as Linux-based computers, but changed tack in 2015 after deciding to focus on Windows PCs.

Palmer Lucky later explained that Macs didn't have the necessary graphical specifications to run the VR headset, but said support would be considered if Apple "ever release a good computer".

According to 9to5 Mac, HTC may introduce Mac and Linux support to the HTC Vive by Q2 this year.