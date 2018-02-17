An incredible, rare earthquake has struck Wales and southwest England measuring 4.2 on the richter scale. According to the US Geological Survey the epicentre of the quake is about eight miles northeast of Swansea city centre.

The quake could be felt for miles around, with residents in Bristol and Cornwall reporting that they experienced the ground shaking.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the quake, stating on Twitter that they were receiving a high volume of calls.

South Wales Police confirmed the quake as well, telling residents: "There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales, there is no need to phone the emergency services unless you have something to report ie. damage or injuries."

According to the US Geological Survey, which calls on people to report whether they felt the quake. Residents as far north as Blackpool, as far south as Roche in Cornwall and as far east as Reading felt the effects.

The British Geological Survey reports the source of the quake was located 7.4 km below the Earth's surface and struck at around 2:30pm local time. According to a study, earthquakes of this magnitude occur in the UK every two to three years.

Stronger earthquakes measuring over 5.0 on the richter scale occur roughly once every eight years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

