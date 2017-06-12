Shortly after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron declared that the French government will provide four-year grants to professors, graduate students, and scientific researchers who want to work on climate change

The government has now made its offer live at the Make Our Planet Great Again site, where Macron is inviting climate researchers and scientists particularly from the US to live and work in France.

"You will be able to stay in France at least for the duration of the grant, and longer if you are granted a permanent position. There is no restriction on your husband / wife working in France. If you have children, note that French public schools are free, and the tuition fees of universities and 'grandes ecoles' are very low compared to the American system," says the offer.

Obviously, to qualify you have to be from an environmental science background with preferred research on climate change. Every applicant must submit a one-page proposal for a specific project along with their CV and even PhD students currently pursuing their course can apply.

The following positions are open although how many people the government will select is not known:

Experienced researchers / senior faculty members: Need a 15-year track record and can apply individually or jointly with a research team Junior researchers : A minimum experience of two years after their PhD PhD candidates: Graduate students or students due to graduate before the end of 2017

The perks

Those who get through the position of senior researchers can receive up to €1.5m (£1.32m, $1.68m) to cover a salary, a two-person staff, and working expenses for up to four years and junior researchers can receive as much as €1m for the same. In addition to that, visa, work permit and residence permit procedures will be fast-tracked given all necessary requirements are met.

Dissent among French scholars

Some French scientists are, however, unhappy with the bid to woo foreign scientists and have raised concerns about their nation's commitment to homegrown science. They have expressed disappointment over the government's decision to offer grants to foreign researchers before addressing their own struggling research institutes.