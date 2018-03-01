It's only the first day of March but it looks like we may already have a winner for 'the most heartwarming clip of the month' award.

Black Panther fans were given the gift of a lifetime when Chadwick Boseman, the star of the movie, took part in a special surprise segment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The premise was simple: Fans were asked to record a message to thank the cast and crew and talk about what the Marvel Film means to them, unaware that the King of Wakanda himself was standing behind a curtain waiting to meet them.

"I wanted to take a second to thank the black women, too, because they were so strong on their own terms and answer to no-one but themselves, and I think it was so important because they weren't strong because they were angry. They weren't strong because they were hurt," one fan explained before the big reveal.

"They were strong because they were strong, and that meant the world to me. So thank you. Wakanda forever."

The best reaction ultimately comes from a mother and her son who appear shell-shocked as Boseman emerges. She had said that she felt proud that not only did her son have Barack Obama but could now could Black Panther as a hero.

The viral video was just as well received as the film which has made more than $700 million at the global box office since its release two weeks ago, breaking numerous records on its way to that total.

"I would've freaked out. Chadwick's a cool dude," one person said with another adding: "Most of these reactions are priceless and funny. Still, everything they all said was very profound. And I loved the last one. That one really touched my heart

Boseman's fellow Avenger star, Chris Evans, shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "I could've watched an hour of this. Chadwick Boseman is the king."