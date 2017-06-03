Astronauts Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet successfully landed on Earth on 2 June after spending more than six months onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The pair touched down on the steppe of Kazakhstan on board the Russian Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft marking the end of a 400km descent back to Earth that lasted for over three hours. Recovery crew waiting on ground swiftly helped the pair out of the craft.

The video broadcast by Nasa shows the entire process right from the undocking of the Soyuz capsule, which was carrying the astronauts inside it, to the capsule entering Earth, the landing parachute opening and heading for the ground. Both astronauts were safe and in good health.

While Pesquet is from the European Space Agency (ESA), Novitskiy is part of Roscosmos. Both have been on board the ISS for a total of 196 days and started their journey with Nasa astronaut Peggy Whitson as part of the Expedition 51 crew. Whitson, who has already set a record for staying in space will hang around till September on the ISS.

The ISS is a joint venture among the world's premier space agencies Nasa, ESA, Roscosmos, JAXA and CSA. It is a habitable artificial satellite and the largest man-made body in low Earth orbit and can often be seen with the naked eye from many places on Earth.