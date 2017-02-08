A man from Lancashire has been jailed for four months after feeding a hamster cannabis and LSD.

Video footage shows Nchinumya Ntembe, 22, adding LSD to a bottle of the fizzy soft drink Tizer, before using it to fill up the pet's water bottle.

The hamster – named "Mr Chow" – was also seen being given cannabis leaves to eat at the property in Heysham, near Lancaster.

Ntembe can be heard joking with another that it "could be the end for Mr Chow", before they egg each other on to feed the hamster more drugs.

Ntembe, of Cypress Road, Heysham, was jailed for four months at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (6 February) after pleading guilty to five animal cruelty charges, including three relating to two of his dogs who were found in "a terrible state".

He was also disqualified from keeping animals for eight years.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Hayland said: "It's clear that Ntembe and the other man involved with the hamster incident – who has already been dealt with – are aware that what they are doing could cause Mr Chow suffering."

She added: "There were three dogs at the property – two of them belonging to Ntembe and one to another of the defendants.

"Ntembe's dogs Zeus and Faith were in a terrible state. Zeus' face was so swollen it was a completely different shape to the shape it should have been and both were very thin and living in filth."

All animals were rescued by the RSPCA, with a new home already found for the hamster.

Two other people have previously been sentenced for their part in the offences, the RSPCA said.