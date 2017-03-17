Some of Africa's most legendary performers, including Grammy-winning Beninese Angélique Kidjo, world music star Mariam Doumbia of the Malian band Amadou and Mariam and Nigerian pop star Nneka have come together to create an all-female music supergroup in a bid to campaign for gender equality on the continent.

Dubbed Les Amazones d'Afrique, the group's performers, vocalists and musicians all hail from Benin, Gabon, Mali, and Nigeria, as well as the wider African diaspora living in Europe and North America.

Other collaborators include Pamela Badjogo (Gabon), Massan Coulibaly (Mali), Mamani Keita (Mali), Rokia Koné (Mali), Kandia Kouyaté (Mali), Inna Modja (Malian-French) and Mouneissa Tandina (Mali).

The name is a reference to the "Dahomey Amazons", an all-female militia who fought for Benin in the XVII Century, as well as Guinea's all-female pop band, Les Amazones de Guinée.

The supergroup sings over a soundtrack of funk, blues and dub in its March 2017 debut album, Republique Amazone. Its first single, I Play the Kora, blends traditional music to the west African performers' voices.