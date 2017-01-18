US President Barack Obama will give his final press conference as president today, Wednesday, 18 January, at the White House.

Obama has two days left as president before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, 20 January.

The press conference will be live streamed here at 2.15pm EST/7.15pm GMT.

Obama is likely to answer questions about his commutation of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning's sentence from 35 to seven years. Manning is now expected to be released in May 2017.

Manning leaked classified diplomatic cables and military documents related to the Iraq War to Julian Assange and the WikiLeaks website. Top Republicans were furious at the news Manning's sentence will be shortened.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called it "outrageous" and said that Obama is setting a "dangerous precedent" by forgiving people who leak state secrets.

Other questions and answers will touch on relations with Russia, and Obama's successes and failures as president.