And now for the best way to ruin a holiday before it's even begun: Abuse the cabin crew as your plane gets into the air, force an emergency landing and get hauled off by security staff while the other passengers cheer.

A British woman managed this feat yesterday (21 June) after boarding an easyJet flight from Manchester to Antalya, Turkey.

The unnamed women reportedly started to abuse staff and fellow travellers shortly after take-off, forcing the plane into an emergency landing at London Stansted – not quite the summer holiday destination she had hoped for.

Video footage shows the pair being 'escorted' from the plane in London while others whoop and cheer with delight.

"Enjoy your holiday in Stansted," shouts one. Another man says: "Get her bloody sectioned!"

Witness Sam Tinsley told the Liverpool Echo: "We got into the air and she started shouting and swearing and being abusive towards passengers and staff.

"One member of staff alerted the captain and they decided to land the plane for the safety of passengers."

A spokeswoman from easyJet said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY1821 from Manchester to Antalya diverted to London Stansted and was met by police due to a passenger on board behaving in a disruptive manner. The passenger was off loaded and the flight has now continued to Antalya.

"easyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board and always push for prosecution. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet 's priority."