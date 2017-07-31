An investigation has been launched into video footage showing a police car pull off a dangerous 180-degree skid while driving at high speed down a residential street.

The video, which emerged on social media, shows Kent Police officers dealing with a domestic disturbance in the early hours of 30 July.

While dealing with the incident, which involved one male with a bloodied t-shirt, a separate police car can be heard with its sirens and lights on driving down the street in Gillingham.

The car then starts to brake and turn a full 180-degrees, before colliding against some railings.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but police were criticised by those on social media who believed the maneuverer could have endangered people's lives. One man on the street can also be heard shouting: "What the f**k is that about? Do you want to kill people?"

Kent Police said an investigation has been launched – as is protocol with all accidents involving patrol vehicles – adding the swerve was a result of wet driving conditions.

A spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 3.03am on Sunday 30 July to Canterbury Street in Gillingham following reports of a disturbance. Patrols attended and officers called for assistance.

"A police patrol vehicle attending the urgent call skidded on the wet road whilst it was coming to a halt and it was involved in a minor collision with some railings. Nobody was injured as a result of the collision.

"Two men were arrested following the disturbance and have since been released without charge.

"As with any collision involving a police vehicle, an investigation will be carried out to establish the circumstances."