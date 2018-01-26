Videos posted online on Thursday, 25 January showed shoppers across France going crazy after a supermarket chain decided to cut to the price of Nutella by 70%. The decision sparked a frenzy as people tried to grab as many jars of the nutty spread as possible, AFP reported.

"People just rushed in, shoving everyone, breaking things. It was like an orgy," one employee in the northeastern town of Forbach was quoted as saying by AFP. "We were on the verge of calling the police."

Videos showed chaotic scenes inside the supermarket as people were fighting it out to grab armfuls of the chocolate spread.

Supermarket chain Intermarche usually sells Nutella for €4.50 (£4) but after the discount, the jars were available at just €1.41 (£1.24).

Intermarche has apologised to its customers and said it had been "surprised" by the sheer demand, AFP reported.