Scientists have uncovered multiple sites on Mars that are rich in water ice deposits, according to a new study published in the journal Science.

The underground ice has gradually been exposed by erosion, with researchers detecting it at depths ranging from two to more than 100 metres below the Martian surface.

Understanding water ice on Mars is key to unlocking the secrets of the Red Planet as it may preserve a record of the planet's climate history and is crucial in the search for potential signs of life.

In addition, any future exploration and settlement of Mars may rely on ice deposits such as these as a source of water.

Water ice is already known to be present in some places on Mars. However, scientists are still unsure over the extent of it, how thick it is and its purity, among other factors.

For the latest study, researchers used the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) to identify eight separate deposits of water ice on steep, pole-facing slopes where erosion has exposed large quantities.

The scientists say that the ice contains distinct layers, which could help to understand changes in the planet's climate over time. Furthermore, they think it has formed relatively recently, and is far more extensive than what has been detected in the study.