Tottenham travel to Watford on New Years Day as Spurs will look to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to 10 points, with Manchester City also losing against Liverpool.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 1.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Watford have a host of problems as Valon Behrami, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success, Ben Watson and Miguel Britos are all out for the fixture. Their problems intensify as Stefano Okaka and Craig Cathcart are also a major doubt. The Hornets have a woeful record against Tottenham and have never beat them in a Premier League match. They have drawn twice and have lost four games.

They have scored just three goals in the preceding games and their last league win came in 1987. In their last 23 games, they have managed to keep just three clean sheets.

On the other hand, Tottenham will welcome Toby Alderweireld for the fixture, who missed the last game due to illness. However, Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker are both suspended while Eric Lamela is out with an injury.

Spurs have earned 71 points from a total of 37 games in 2016, which is their highest tally in a calendar year. They have won their last three games in the league following their loss to Manchester United and are looking good to start the new year in style.

What managers say

Walter Mazzarri: "The club knows already the situation. We will try to get some players in as soon as possible. January is very difficult, you need to think of not getting players for only a few months, but also about the future. The club knows what to do and we will try to do it as soon as possible."

Mauricio Pochettino: "For us the most important game is Watford to try and reduce the gap on the top four. We need to be focused on Watford, that's the most important thing for us. Chelsea are a long way ahead. It will be tough for all the contenders. They have a good gap to second and 10 points to us but we'll fight to reduce the gap."

Betting Odds (betfair)

Watford win: 24/5

24/5 Draw: 29/10

29/10 Tottenham win: 7/10

Team News

Watford

Possible XI: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Zuniga, Guedioura, Capoue, Holebas; Amrabat, Ighalo; Deeney.

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele; Sissoko Eriksen, Alli; Kane.