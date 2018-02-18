Actors' union Equity is reportedly mulling over the introduction of new simulated sex guidelines that would create new rules around the "mixing of saliva" during kissing scenes.

The organisation, based in London, will discuss the proposals in greater detail next week, the Times newspaper reported Sunday (18 February). They are expected to include how performers' genitalia should be covered and updated guidelines around the audition process.

Producers should employ an "intimacy director", actors should have the option of protective clothing to protect their genitals and there should be "no use of tongues in kissing scenes" unless given consent, the proposals will say, according to The Times.

In 2017, Equity produced a "Manifesto for Casting" which said no sex acts should be requested at any audition and that performers "should not be requested to undress in whole or in part unless a mutually agreed observer is present".

Ita O'Brien, who drew up the latest guidelines believes it is "abusive" to have saliva mixing between kissing actors during casting. It remains to be seen if the industry at large will adopt the changes, which come following the Harvey Weinstein abuse scandal and global anti-harassment movements.

Jamie Dornan, the Northern Ireland-born star of the Fifty Shades movie series, is only one of many Hollywood figures who has spoken out about the awkwardness of simulated sex.

He told GQ in a recent interview: "Your dignity is intact as much as it's all tucked away in a little flesh-coloured bag... As a guy you put all your essentials in a little bag and you tie it up like a little bag of grapes and it's tucked away. Its quite a peculiar thing to do every day."

British actress Thandie Newton opened up back in 2013 about her casting experiences, revealing a director had placed a camera in an upskirt position. Reese Wiltherspoon in 2017 alleged that she was assaulted by a director aged 16 but forced to remain silent by producers.

Ahead of Sunday's Bafta Awards show in London (18 February), nearly 200 female celebrities banded together in a show of solidarity to launch a new anti-harassment fund for women.

Former Harry Potter actor, Emma Watson, pledged a massive £1m to the scheme.

An open letter read: "As we approach the Baftas, our industry's time for celebration and acknowledgment, we hope we can celebrate this tremendous moment of solidarity and unity across borders by coming together and making this movement international.

"Perhaps Time's Up seems a million miles away to you – started by a group of women with privilege. The truth is, we are all workers, and whether we're in the limelight or in the shadows, our voices matter. With our collective power, we can galvanise others."