Arsene Wenger has backed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to do well despite the duo struggling to make an impact since their arrival during the January transfer window.

The aforementioned duo along with Mesut Ozil looked sharp in their first game together which was a 5-1 win over Everton. However, they have failed to recreate the same form in the matches after despite the early promise.

Mkhitaryan managed two assists in the Europa League, but Aubameyang has failed to score since his debut goal against the Toffees. The trio were again unable to perform at their best as Arsenal succumbed 3-0 to Manchester City on Thursday (1 March).

Wenger, however, remains unconcerned and is confident that they will do well once they adapt to the new surroundings having only played a handful of games for the Gunners thus far. The trio's next test will be against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (4 March).

"They need some time to adapt and things change quickly in sport. That's part of modern sport as well. You have to accept that. Every game you lose nowadays means you're under big pressure. These are players who have just joined us and I'm sure they'll do well," Wenger said talking about Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, as quoted on the club's official site.

Meanwhile, Wenger is confident that his team can turn their fortunes around after a dismal start to 2018. Arsenal have lost seven of their 13 games played in the New Year, which has seen them fall out of contention for a place in the top four, lose the finals of the Carabao Cup and get knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Their most recent disappointment came at the hands of Pep Guardiola's men on Thursday (1 March) when they were beaten 3-0 by the soon-to-be crowned Premier League champions. Wenger blamed his team's lack of confidence after the latest humbling, but remained confident that the players in his team have enough fight to turn it around and get back to winning ways.

"Yes of course. I'm confident of that. Nothing is permanent in life, apart from the judgements. They are always permanent but the reality in life is that nothing is permanent. It's down to you how you respond and what kind of focus and effort you show to turn things around," the French coach added.