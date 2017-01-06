With 10 points separatingWest Bromwich Albion from both sixth and 16th, it would take a turnaround of epic proportions to derail the club from what appears to be a routine mid-table finish this season. The Baggies survived a run of two wins in their first 10 league games to rise into the top half, where they appear destined to finish.

Chairman John Williams wants to target attendances rather than wholesale signings in January, seemingly ignoring how the two can go hand-in-hand. Pulis will be backed if he does want to make changes, however, which could see Saido Berahino thrust into the forefront of the transfer window once again.

What they need

With Jonny Evans facing a spell on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury and Allan Nyom off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, where he could potentially miss five matches, improving the defence is by far Pulis' biggest priority this month.

Only Crystal Palace have outscored the Baggies outside the top six, but support through the middle for top marksman Salomon Rondon wouldn't go amiss. And if Pulis really wants to open up during the second half of the season, the addition of a genuine full-back or two would be welcome.

Who could join?

Shane Long is the latest name to be linked with a return to The Hawthorns, with The Sun suggesting West Brom could move for the Southampton forward, along with defender Charlie Taylor who is currently impressing at Leeds United. A bid has been rejected for Manchester United outcast Morgan Schneiderlin, and The Sun expects a second bid from Pulis' side before the window slams shut.

Brentford's Scott Hogan appears destined to move to the Premier League in January, but West Ham are rivalling them for his services, while Southampton represent the obstacle between Pulis adding Hoffenheim's Fabian Schar to his rearguard.

Who could leave?

Could this be the window that sees Saido Berahino finally leave West Brom? The 23-year-old has not played in the league since September, having been placed on a tailored fitness programme and heavily criticised by Pulis for being overweight. Everton are being linked with a move for the former England Under-21 international, according to the Daily Mail, and the club could be tempted to cash in on a player who has floundered since almost joining Tottenham in 2015. No other significant departures are expected, but Rondon could yet become a target if Premier League clubs hit the panic button in search of a forward.

What the manager has said

"You hope so," Pulis said of potential January deals, according to the Birmingham Mail. "The players will be waiting, the supporters will be waiting for it, everybody wants to move on. We've got ambitious players in the team, players that want to push on and move forward. If we can't, we can't. I don't want to bring in players just for the sake of it - we've got to bring quality players in. Looking at Jonny, Nyom's gone off now, we might have to try and get a couple of defenders in that we weren't expecting to do."