Arsenal travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (18 March) as they aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Overview

Having unceremoniously been knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by Bayern Munich, Arsenal's realistic goals for the remainder of the season is a possible top two finish and winning the FA Cup.

The Gunners will look to achieve the former target by getting back to winning ways in the Premier League against a tough West Brom side. Arsenal recently reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup by comprehensively beating Lincoln City 5-0, however, their league form has been inconsistent.

The north London side have only won four of their eight league games in 2017, with three losses coming in their last four games. A tricky away test at the Hawthorns will be made even more difficult without the in-form Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is a fitness doubt after suffering a hamstring problem against Lincoln City.

Kieran Gibbs is also a fitness doubt while Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee. However, Wenger is boosted by the return of Mohamed Elneny who has recovered from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Tony Pulis' side occupy the eighth spot on the league table and their form has been as inconsistent as that of Arsenal.

A 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace was followed by a recent 3-0 thumping at the hands of Everton, making it just two wins in their last six league games, prompting Pulis to suggest he will make changes.

However, the Baggies have generally been solid at home, having won seven of their last nine league games at The Hawthorns. The only absentee for West Brom will be Matt Phillips who will miss the game due to a hamstring problem.

What managers say

Tony Pulis: "The most important thing is that we get that mentality into the players and into everyone around the football club that we want to get more points, that we want to push on. My aim is to get a team that can stay in the top 12 every year and get to cup finals. You've got to have that strong mentality and desire to do that," via BBC Sport.

Arsene Wenger: "Success, it's not down to me to judge that. Our job is to do as well as we can until the end of the season. We want to play in the Champions League next season. We have a tough job because we have six or seven teams fighting for the places. We are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, we have an opportunity to do that as well. So overall that's our targets. After that, success is basically to take the maximum out of the potential of the team. Where is that? We will see," via BBC Sport.

Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Possible XI: Forster; Nyom, McAuley, Evans, Dawson; Livermore, Fletcher, Yacob; Brunt, Rondon, Chadli.

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud.