20.00 GMT - West Ham vs Chelsea

Leaders look to extend their lead at the summit to 10 points with victory in a derby clash that is sure to be to be hotly contested

Chelsea's first visit to the London Stadium, a 2-1 EFL Cup fourth-round defeat in October, was marred by crowd trouble and arrests

Andy Carroll deemed fit to start as he searches for his 50th Premier League goal after recovering from a groin problem, but Michail Antonio is suspended after being sent off against Watford

Diafra Sakho, Angelo Ogbonna and Gokhan Tore remain sidelined due to injury

Eden Hazard sustained a knock in training last week but does feature as expected

Cesc Fabregas retains his place ahead of Nemaja Matic in Antonio Conte's midfield

Winners of both of their last two home matches against Chelsea, West Ham are looking to avoid a third successive draw

Chelsea have lost just two of their last 21 top-flight games against tonight's opponents

19.35: Good evening and welcome to IBTimes UK's live coverage of the final contest of matchday 27 of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Tonight the action comes from London Stadium, where leaders and overwhelming title favourites Chelsea can extend their lead at the summit to 10 points with victory in an eagerly-anticipated derby clash against mid-table West Ham United.

Minute-by-minute updates on the way after kick-off at 20.00 GMT. Before then, we will have all the latest team news and injury lines. Apologies for the delay in getting underway, but we've been experiencing one or two technical difficulties.