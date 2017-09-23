Live 12.30 BST - West Ham vs Tottenham Rivals go head-to-head in eagerly anticipated lunchtime derby at London Stadium

Fifth-place Spurs are looking to gain revenge for a 1-0 defeat in May that ended their title challenge

Mauricio Pochettino's side can equal a club record of five consecutive Premier League away victories this afternoon

They have not won their opening three road games since 1991-92

West Ham have won three of their last four home matches against today's opponents, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion

Now 11:52 Pochettino confirms that Dembele is struggling with an ankle injury after that slender win over Barnsley. "After the cup game he started to feel a problem with his ankle. We hope it's not a big issue."

9 min 11:43 Serge Aurier and Davies are preferred to Kieran Trippier and Heung-Min Son as Pochettino makes two alterations to the team that could not breach Swansea's defences at Wembley last Saturday evening. Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld all return after being rested against Barnsley, although there is no place in the matchday squad for Mousa Dembele. The Belgian midfielder started in midweek and is not believed to be injured. Interesting.

14 min 11:38 Bilic makes three changes to the side who drew 0-0 at West Brom last weekend, with Angelo Ogbonna replacing Collins and Noble in for Obiang. Marko Arnautovic starts after his two assists against Bolton as Andy Carroll drops to the bench.

30 min 11:22 Pochettino, meanwhile, implored Tottenham to show the same sort of passion and aggression in order to beat their "enemy". For all the excitement and desire they show to beat us, we must show the same. We must show the same desire, excitement and aggressivity. It is a derby. When you play a derby they try to give their best and try to win. It is our enemy, I understand very well that. For us we have to follow our way. We know very well what it means for our fans to play against West Ham. We will try to stay and be ready to compete, fight and be aggressive.

33 min 11:19 Speaking ahead of today's game, Slaven Bilic, whose job prospects suddenly look somewhat brighter following a three-match unbeaten run in which his team have not conceded a single goal, was full of praise for Tottenham's attacking prowess and called for West Ham to repeat their performance from May. For or me they are the team that plays the most attractive football and for me they are definitely one of the contenders to win the league. They have patterns, they have individual quality, they have pace and they are a team building up for three years now, they are improving the team. That for me makes them maybe the best team, or the most attractive definitely. We always put a special kind of performance against them. Okay it is a derby and all that, and my wish and the key is to get those kind of performances whoever we play against. But it is a special atmosphere, we all remember those performances, the fans and the players and everyone involved talks for months after the game. We still remember the game in May. Those are the patterns that we want to repeat on Saturday. If we repeat everything - because against them you need a complete performance - then we have a chance.

38 min 11:14 Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama (both knee) all remain out for the visitors, although left-back Ben Davies is said to have shaken off an ankle knock. He is expected to return to the side this afternoon as Pochettino reverts back to his strongest XI following a 1-0 cup win over Barnsley at Wembley.

42 min 11:10 The man whose goal ended Tottenham's 2016-17 title dreams, Manuel Lanzini, has returned to training following a knee problem although is not nearly ready to feature today. That will come as a relief to Mauricio Pochettino, with his fellow Argentine having netted three times in four outings against Spurs. Pedro Obiang (muscle), James Collins and Edimilson Fernandes (both ankle) are also sidelined, although captain Mark Noble made his comeback during Tuesday night's routine 3-0 Carabao Cup third-round victory over Bolton Wanderers.