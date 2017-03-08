West Indies will take on England in the third One Day International (ODIs) of the three match series scheduled between the two nations at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Thursday (9 March).

Where to watch live

Match starts at 1.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

England have already sealed the three-match series by winning the first two ODIs. Eoin Morgan's 107 with the bat, coupled with Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett's four-wicket haul helped them win the first match by 45 runs.

In the second ODI, an overall performance with the ball saw England bowl out West Indies for 225 runs. Joe Root's unbeaten 90 runs and Jason Roy's 52, followed by Woakes' unbeaten 68 helped England clinch a six-wicket victory.

For the third ODI, Alex Hales, who picked up an injury during the Three Lions' tour of India, has been included in the squad. He is likely to partner Sam Billings to lead England's batting attack.

West Indies, on the other hand have a lot of work to do – both with the bat and the ball – to avoid a series whitewash. Jason Holder will be hoping his top order batsmen can fire with the bat on Thursday.

Both teams will be looking to experiment with the lineup for the final ODI as the result of the match will not have any impact on the outcome of the series. With the Champions Trophy ahead, the third match will give both teams an opportunity to decide their best XI for the tournament.

Prediction

West Indies to win

Betting odds (betfair)

West Indies to win: 5/2

England to win: 2/5

Team News

West Indies

Possible XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (WK), Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Steven Finn.