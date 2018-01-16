White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter to complain about Amazon after her two-year-old child was able to use the Echo to mistakenly buy a pricey Batman toy. On Sunday (14 January), Sanders slammed the Jeff Bezos-owned company saying her son was able to accidentally purchase the toy simply by yelling "Batman!" repeatedly.

"Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling 'Batman!' over and over again into the Echo," Sanders tweeted, along with a photo of the order confirmation for a $79.99 "Batman vs Superman" action figure by Sure Things Toys.

It is not immediately clear how her two-year-old's shouts caused the Amazon Echo to order this particular toy.

Amazon's Voice Purchasing function for its Alexa speakers requires users to confirm their desired purchase before continuing by saying "Yes." Users can further secure the feature to prevent any inadvertent orders, particularly by young children, by disabling the feature or creating a four-digit passcode.

Amazon has not yet responded to Sanders' complaint that was shared with her more than 2.5 million followers.

Many social media users furiously slammed Sanders for using an official account to criticise a company over a personal matter. Sarah Sanders has two personal Twitter accounts @SarahHuckabee and @SHSanders45 which she hasn't used much since taking on the official @PressSec account governed by the White House.

"Alexa, can you track @PressSec inappropriate use of an official Twitter account? Thanks" one Twitter user wrote while a second person questioned: "Is this official government news?"

"Not sure you understand the purpose of the official @PressSec Twitter handle," another said.

While some users reminded her that you can disable the Voice Purchasing Feature on Amazon's voice-enabled speakers, others joked that referring to her two-year-old "is an interesting way of referring to the president".

Other people questioned her claim that screaming "Batman" over and over again at your Echo would trigger a transaction.

"Yes the problem is the @PressSec just announced to the world she has an Alexa device and probably does NOT have a secure home network," a user wrote. "Also she hasn't enabled Alexa features that would prevent this errant transaction."

Someone furiously questioned: "What the f**k are you doing?"