US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr took to Instagram to post a "super embarrassing" photo of his father and Twitter couldn't stop poking fun at it. The 39-year-old posted an edited photo on Friday (20 October) that shows Trump in a Superman costume with a toned, well-built physique, a giant "T" emblazoned across his chest and a blonde beard.

The photoshopped cover of Time magazine also shows the American flag behind Trump and includes the caption: "President Trump. Making America Great Again."

"Have a great weekend everyone," Trump Jr, who is quite active on social media, wrote.

Naturally, the internet couldn't resist poking fun at the photo shared by Trump's son with one person saying: "Let the nightmares begin." Twitter user Shauna, who first tweeted about the photo, wrote: "What in the wide world of f**k is this."

"Donny Jr learned Photoshop?" one person questioned while another asked: "Was it hanging in the lobby at Mar-a-Lago?"

"Is he trying to be Thor and Superman at the same time? Also Superman and Thor are both illegal aliens who I'm sure Trump would not allow in," someone said.

Another person chimed: "'Moses Superman' by religious Trump-cult, comic book Photoshopper. They always give him the buff body he never had, even when younger."