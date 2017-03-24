Obamacare was the signature reform by former US President Barack Obama but now that looks to all be coming to an end as Republicans prepare to vote to replace and repeal the act.

It was one of the flagship stumps that Donald Trump campaigned on and almost as soon as he entered the White House he signed an executive order to get the wheels in motion.

It will be a tough moment for Obama to see his flagship policy being torn apart but there is mystery as to where he is.

Since leaving office, he has travelled far and wide, but because he is now a private citizen it is difficult to keep tabs on him.

But it is thought that while Obamacare is being dismantled, the 44th president of the United States will be sitting pretty, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, on a tiny French Polynesian island called Tetiaroa.

According to CNN, it is thought that Obama is going to spend a month on the island, which is north of Tahiti and features only one luxury hotel, named "The Brando" because the island was once owned by Marlon Brando.

The eco-friendly hotel has one, two and three-bedroom villas, according to its website. It's been a favourite destination for celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio. Prices range from $2,000 per night, depending on accommodations and date.

On Thursday (23 March) marking the seventh anniversary since Obamacare was first signed, the former president issued a statement defending the Affordable Care Act. He said: "The reality is clear: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act.

"When I took office, millions of Americans were locked out of our health care system. We finally declared that in America, health care is not a privilege for a few, but a right for everybody."

The ACA has increased health insurance coverage to about 20-22 million Americans, but it is also set to drive up health care premiums by 25% across the 50 US states in 2017 and has already increased them in many states.