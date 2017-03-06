If March is a sign of spring then the royals are still dozing off their hibernation. As ever, it's Anne making up the bulk of the royal diary, never far from a patron's engagement.

Monday 6 March Our Anne, The Princess Royal, starts us off with a trip to Elgin in Scotland, where she'll be opening the Inkwell Community Kitchen. While up north she'll also attend the 50th Anniversary Consecration of St Christopher's Chapel as warden of Gordonstoun School. The Duke of Gloucester is in London however, attending a luncheon at Savills as patron of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships.

Tuesday 7 March The Countess of Wessex is opening the Resource Centre at Action for Blind People in Stoke on Trent. She's also visiting the Royal Stoke University Hospital and the North Staffordshire Asperger Autism Association at Keele University. A busy day for Anne, The Princess Royal is attending the University of London International Programmes Annual Graduation Ceremony at the Barbican Centre. As Chancellor of the university, she's also got the annual award ceremony and reception for Livability. Before that, she's still in Elgin to visit Johnstons of Elgin for its 220th anniversary and the Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere Heritage Project. The Duke of Edinburgh is out attending a lunch at Armourers' Hall as patron of the Federation of London Youth Clubs.

Wednesday 8 March The Earl of Wessex this time, he's visiting the University of Huddersfield, in, well, Huddersfield. Still out and about, The Princess Royal is attending a court dinner at Fishmongers' Hall as second warden of the Fishmongers' Company. In Portsmouth, she's opening the Pioneers to Professionals: Women and The Royal Navy Exhibition at HM Naval Base in the city. Back in London she'll attend the 25th anniversary conference of the Royal College of Anaesthetists. And another day for The Duke of Edinburgh, he's got a reception for young people who achieved gold in his award at St James's Palace and a dinner at Buckingham Palace for the Outward Bound Trust.

Thursday 9 March The Earl of Wessex with his wife, The Countess of Wessex are holding a dinner at Buckingham Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh Award. The Princess Royal is at St James's Palace holding the annual awards for the Butler Trust, then she's got a dinner for the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights at Fishmongers' Hall.

Friday 10 March Fresh from her fish dinner, The Princess Royal will attend the Grand Military Meeting at Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher, she'll also be opening the Boats and Cargoes Exhibition at the London Canal Museum. The Duke of Gloucester will attend the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Honorary Air Commodore's Annual Briefing and Luncheon at Royal Air Force Northolt.