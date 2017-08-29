A self-styled "white witch" used a shamanic ritual as a ruse to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl while the rest of his family were in bed, a court was told.

The victim allegedly visited Trefor Wickens, who claims to be a shaman, at his home in Peckham, south London in 1990, after suffering with a back problem.

A court was told that Wickens' family – including his wife and two children – were asleep upstairs when he began a shamanic ritual on the alleged victim.

The 53-year-old, who would have been in his mid-20s at the time, allegedly told the teenager that as part of a "regression session" they must see if they were in a relationship in a previous life.

Prosecutor Leanne James told the court according to the Daily Mail: "The alleged victim was introduced at the time to Mr Wickens because she suffered medical issues with her back.

"He styled himself as a white witch and a shaman. He prescribed her various herbs and so on for her back."

Camberwell Green Magistrate's Court heard that Wickens, of south east London, touched her and tried to kiss her during the ritual.

James continued: "The incident involves him and the alleged victim being home and in their living room after the rest of the family went to bed. It is alleged they went into a regression session into a past life."

It is alleged that Wickens grabbed the girl's hand and then proceeded to perform sex acts on the child in order "to see if they had been an item in a past life".

The defendant then attempted to kiss and caress the 15-year-old only halting his actions "when she started to cry", the court was told.

Wickens denies a charge of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years.

He is expected to appear at Inner London Crown Court on 26 September for a case management hearing.