A British man who has an obsession with tattoos has gone to incredible lengths by inking his entire body, including his eyeballs, with jet black ink.

Eli Ink, a tattoo artist from Brighton, views his body as a canvas to exhibit his work. He is possibly the most heavily tattooed person in the world, the Mirror reported.

He has got almost every inch of his skin tattooed black over the last 10 years. His work can be seen on his Instagram page eliinkpiercer, where he shares his paintings and his images.

He also said that his love life was never affected due to his appearance as his girlfriend Holly is also a body-mod enthusiast and is madly in love with him.

"In my opinion, the only person who will only ever understand my transition properly is me. I don't attempt to describe it to anyone," he told the Daily Mail.

"I've always been blown away by art itself. Picasso is a huge childhood inspiration to me, especially abstract art, but I do like all forms of art. Body art was just the next local step for me growing up.

"I wanted to look like an abstract character in one of Picasso's paintings. I love the abstract look, no thought, just pure expression," the 27-year-old explained.

As part of his body modification, he also implanted huge stretchers in his nose and lower lip to stretch them into unusual shapes.

According to Eli, tattooing the whites of his eyeballs involved delicately injecting ink in-between two layers of the sclera of the eye. The ink needs to spread out once a person injects it.

However, he admitted that if the procedure goes wrong, it could also lead to horrifying consequences.

"That's the risk you take letting anyone near your eyes, even trained surgeons can make mistakes. Body modification is a risk-taker's lifestyle."

When asked if negative reactions bothered him, he said, "The best is always nice compliments, that's always nice to hear, either from tattoo collectors or just passers-by. The worst is always the older generation looking down on you and making you feel worthless."