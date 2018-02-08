Brooklyn Beckham has one more tattoo on his body and it is a special one, which pays tribute to his father David Beckham.

Showing off the ink on Instagram, the budding photographer left his over 10 million followers in awe with the tattoo etched on his right hand that simply reads, "1975" — the former Manchester United FC footballer's birth year. The 18-year-old captioned the photo on Instagram: "@mr.k_tats".

Fans were quick to gush over the snap of the tattoo, with one admirer saying, "Daddy's year" while another added, "It's your father's year!!"

Another admirer said, "That's so rad, to get your dad's birth year," while someone else wrote, "I just wanted to say that I absolutely love what you do for people and love who you have become .you are such an inspirational person And you give this world purpose .thanks for being you. Keep being you."

Some fans were left confused if Brooklyn was paying tribute to the rock band, The 1975.

"@the1975 One of my favorite bands ahhh," one such confused fan commented, while another added, "@the1975 is it the sound of your heart that attracts Brooklyn to get the band tattooed".

However, a number of fans were quick to correct them and point out that 1975 signified the year his footballer father was born. "It's his dad's birth year," a fan said and another added, "The year United's no. 7 was born."

Prior to revealing his new ink, Brooklyn shared cute photos of himself with girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

In one of the snaps, Chloe is seen feeding Brooklyn a piece of cake. And, in the other picture, Brooklyn is seen seated on a sofa with Chloe resting her head on his lap. He captioned the photos: "Special night."