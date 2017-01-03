American TV journalist and news anchor Megyn Kelly has announced that she is leaving Fox News for a role with NBC.

The presenter, whose well-documented feud with Donald Trump resulted in the incoming leader refusing to participate in a Fox News presidential debate that she was hosting, said in a Facebook post that she is "delighted" to be taking on a new challenge.

"Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life," she wrote.

"Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.

"While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon."

After 12 years at the network, Kelly is one of Fox News' best-known hosts, and, as such, was offered more than $20m (£16.34m) per year by Fox's parent company, 21st Century Fox, to remain with the network, The New York Times reported.

Other companies, including NBC, allegedly said they could not match the offer – and it is not yet clear what salary NBC has offered Kelly, prompting speculation that she was keen to leave Fox.

In the last few months, allegations of sexual harassment made by Kelly against the network's founding chairman, Roger Ailes, have emerged, with some of the channel's other hosts reportedly being less than supportive of Kelly.

Ailes left Fox News several months ago following several allegations of sexual harassment from other women, all of which Ailes has denied.

However, Kelly did not suggest problems at Fox News had prompted the move, and her decision to join NBC to take on a daytime and a weekend show was welcome by the network.

"Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career," NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement seen by the Times. "She's demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we're lucky to have her."