Carrie Bradshaw teased fans with the elusive "Mr Big" for six seasons of Sex And The City before his identity was eventually unveiled in the 2004 finale of the hit HBO show. Now producers have revealed that his real name almost went down as one of the biggest mysteries in TV history.

In the now infamous episode, Carrie ditches the moniker for "Mr Big" when she answers a call from her love interest. Thanks to the caller ID on her pre-iOS pink flip phone, viewers finally learn that her on-again, off-again beau is called John.

According to executive producer, Michael Patrick King, the decision to put fans out of their misery was made in the 11th hour.

"In the last episode, in the last moment, I realized [I had] to say Mr. Big's name and I just [mimes typing on a keyboard] 'John,'" he told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview

"And then I told all the writers and they were like, 'What the hell?' And I was like, 'We have to say his name because now he's real!'"

The 62-year-old showrunner admits he never thought to name the character, played by Chris Noth. He explained that in his mind he had no name and "it was just one of those things where it's like, 'Oh, it's happening right now' and you didn't plan it."

So why 'John'? King says he wanted the most "generic, American, Pilgrim name". He added: "There's no spin. It's just John. "

Although it was never revealed what John did or had to merit that nickname, fans got to see a lot more of him when he reprised his role in both of the Sex And The City films in 2008 and 2010. She finally got her big fairy tale ending at the registry office after he left her at the altar.