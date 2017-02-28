Developments in electronic tagging and tracking have revolutionised the way wildlife is studied and improved conservation strategies. But scientists now worry that the innovative technology also has the potential to increase the threat of poaching, if it falls into the wrong hands.

Many species are hard to observe in their natural environments. One example is basking sharks who spend much of their time hidden in deep water, away from scientists' gaze. Fitting wild animals with GPS tags to monitor them and track their movement patterns has led to unprecedented insights into their ecology, revealing habitat associations and behaviours that had been unknown until then.

The technique has been used in many different fields, ranging from ecology and natural history to conservation. In Chad for instance, where scimitar-horned oryx have recently been reintroduced, tagging is used to check where the animals are at any given time and whether they are thriving.

However, as public awareness of this type of research has grown, researchers have begun to observe troubling trends, with an increasing number of non-scientists using tagging and tracking for other purposes.

In a study recently published in the journal Conservation Biology, a team of scientists has listed a number of issues related to the use of these technologies to track marine, terrestrial and freshwater species.

Revealing the animals' location

GPS tags reveal the animals' location, and their use already has been implicated the killing of a number of threatened species.

The study's authors mention the example of the endangered white sharks. Research teams in Western Australia had used acoustical tags to study the great shark's spatial ecology and to inform conservation planning. The tags also acted as a warning system on beaches. However, the data collected was subsequently used to locate and kill sharks, allegedly to reduce human-wildlife conflict – a development that was described as "troubling" by many scientists.

Another problem is the use of tagging by members of the public in the context of their hobbies – such as wildlife photography. Although this may appear less problematic than the threat of poaching, the fact that some people use publicly available tagging data or acquire tracking equipment for non-research purposes to spot animals increases their exposure to humans. This may habituate them to human interaction, transforming their natural behaviours and making the risk of human-wildlife conflicts more likely.

In this context, the scientists believe that these technologies may have a negative impact on wildlife in the future, with groups engaging in increasingly sophisticated forms of poaching. "We anticipate malicious attempts to derail telemetry studies or distort study findings. For example, intentional deployment of duplicate tag codes could preclude the ability of researchers to discern real detection or know what they are tracking", they warn.

To tackle the different issues relating to tagging and tracking wildlife, more research needs to be conducted, including research on public perceptions and attitudes toward research needs, animal welfare, and data stewardship. Beyond the risk of poaching and animal killing, a pressing issue will be to make sure that everyone understands the benefits that these technologies can bring and how they should be used for scientific purposes only.