A 36-year-old woman was killed and a 25-year-old man rushed to hospital after a horrific double hammer attack in London.

Florina Pastina died in hospital two days after being bludgeoned over the head with a hammer at a residential address in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday (19 July) shortly before 7.20am.

Tragically the "much-loved" Pastina died in the early hours of Friday (21 July) after suffering severe head trauma.

A 25-year-old man was also left with injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital and later released.

London's Metropolitan Police (Met) have said they have arrested a 34-year-old-man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder (before her death) and the hammer concerned in the incident was also found at the scene.

The man was also taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and all parties are believed to be known to each other.

The Met Police said in a statement: "Detectives from the Met's homicide and major crime command have launched a murder investigation after a woman who was attacked with a hammer died from her injuries.

"Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in which a 25-year-old male victim was also injured after being hit with a hammer.

"Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and all parties are believed to be known to each other.

They added: "A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course."

A statement released by the family of Pastina, read: "We are heartbroken at the loss of a much loved sister and friend, who was a well-respected teacher. Such a beautiful and kind person, who had so much more to give."

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh added: "I am particularly keen to hear from any neighbours or people who passed through Alpha Road at the time of the incident who may have seen or heard something that could assist with our investigation."