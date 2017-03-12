A 48-year-old woman has died in a cross-country overnight race in the Scottish borders region after falling ill.

On Saturday evening at approximately 6.15pm (11 March), the emergency services were called to help the woman at the Mighty Deerstalker event a mile into the course, in Innerleithen in Tweeddale.

Despite several resuscitation attempts by paramedics on the way to Borders General Hospital in Melrose, the woman died en route.

A spokesman for organisers Rat Race Adventure Sports, said: "We are extremely saddened to confirm that a participant in our Mighty Deerstalker event passed away yesterday.

"The participant became unwell at 17:56, approximately one mile into the event, close to our event control station and at the location of one of our safety marshals.

"A member of our medical team was on the scene within three minutes as we implemented our response protocols.

"They were assisted by an off-duty paramedic until the arrival of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased."

The cross-terrain obstacle race is a charity event, with participants hoping to raise £1m ($1.22m) for charity Children With Cancer.

"Police in the Scottish Borders responded to a report of a woman having taken unwell during a sporting event near to Traquair House, Innerleithen at 6.15pm on Saturday, March 11," said a Police Scotland spokesman.

"The 48-year-old was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and was taken to Borders General Hospital. However, she passed away while en route.

"Inquiries are continuing. However, there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

The organisers have said that they will fully cooperate with the police during the investigation.